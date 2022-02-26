Kylie Jenner spotted out in public for the first time since giving birth to second child

Kylie Jenner has been spotted out in public for the first time since giving birth to her second child.

The 24-year-old welcomed a son named Wolf Jacques Webster with her boyfriend Travis Scott earlier this month.

Three weeks after giving birth, TMZ has published a photo of the reality star checking out real estate in Southern California.

Kylie Jenner is back in action — checking out real estate — just three weeks after giving birth to her second child … and she’s got her mom right by her side. https://t.co/CkhKkePizC — TMZ (@TMZ) February 26, 2022

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was with her mother Kris Jenner, as they visited a home under construction.

It’s unclear if the property is already owned by Kylie, or if she’s looking to buy it.

This is the first time we’ve seen the 24-year-old since she gave birth to her second child on February 2nd.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a photo of her daughter Stormi holding Wolf’s hand.

She captioned the post with her son’s special birthdate: “💙 2/2/22.”

Just last week, Kylie’s mother Kris explained why his birthdate is so special during her appearance on The Ellen Show.

The 66-year-old revealed: “He got the best birthdate, it was 2/2/22. That’s an angel number.”

“2-2-2 has always been Kylie’s angel number, and a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number, and she was wearing it when she gave birth.”

“It was so weird because she’s had the necklace for like five years.”

Kris also opened up about the “amazing” moment Kylie gave birth to Wolf.

The momager explained: “It’s amazing I was in the hospital when he was born.”

“It was me, Kylie, and Travis. Because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people.”

“Back in the day I had like 15 people when I was giving birth it was like a party, but now it’s very controlled.”

“And when he came out, it was like ‘there’s Stormi being born all over again.’”

Ellen then asked the momager, “He looks like Stormi?” and Kris replied, “Exactly.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi, on February 1st, 2017.