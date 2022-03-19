Kylie Jenner sparks rumours she’s secretly married Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation she’s secretly married Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old sent the rumour mill into overdrive on St. Patrick’s Day when she posted a photo of her left hand donning two diamond-encrusted rings.

Kylie wore the stacked gold jewellery, which appears to be from Cartier, on her wedding finger.

The news come after Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf, on February.

The couple were already parents to a four-year-old daughter Stormi.

The reality star has been laying low on social media since giving birth last month, but earlier this week, the 24-year-old admitted she was struggling.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Kylie said: “Postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just been crazy.”

“I didn’t want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet… and it could look a lot easier for other people, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

Sending a message to other moms, the makeup mogul added: “It’s okay not to be okay.”