Kylie Jenner slams delivery driver’s claim he heard a baby ‘scream’ inside her home

Kylie Jenner has slammed a delivery driver’s claim he heard a baby “scream” inside her home.

TikTok user Pablo Tamayo, who has more than 400K followers, posted a video claiming he delivered an Instacart order to the 24-year-old’s home.

He alleged he picked up a $12 pack of pepperoni from the high-end grocery store Erewhon, and drove it to her home in LA which he had recognised from photos.

In the video, he said: “This b***h could have paid me more. It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

He alleged he was instructed not to leave the delivery outside, and upon entering the gate he saw a man go through a pathway with a little “river” beneath it.

Pablo claimed he got to “look into the whole house” before leaving, and continued: “I see all these assistants, all these maids and s**t.”

“I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

Although Pablo captioned the post, “I CANNOT MAKE THIS S**T UP,” Kylie slammed his claims in a TikTok video of her own.

The 24-year-old posted a video of herself making a salami and pepperoni sandwich, and took to the comments section to address the delivery driver’s claims without mentioning him by name.

In since-deleted messages seen by E! News, the mother-of-two said: “no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.” “i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??” @kyliejenner i’m convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner “if you don’t know what i’m talking about, just carry on,” Kylie commented on the same video, as some fans made their confusion known. Kylie’s video showed her zooming in on the sandwiches she made for herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott, before taking a bite. Pablo later posted photos of the couple’s meal, and wrote, “ur welcome travis.” @thisisntpablo Replying to @wutevrshewants ♬ you just got krissed. – logan