Kylie Jenner shows off her baby bump during first public outing since announcing her pregnancy

The 24-year-old is expecting her second child

Kylie Jenner shows off her baby bump during first public outing since...

Kylie Jenner has stepped out in public for the first time since she announced her second pregnancy.

The makeup mogul is currently in New York City for Fashion Week, and has been showing off her growing baby bump.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old was papped leaving a restaurant in Soho in a white leather mini dress, and she also shared snap of her OOTD on Instagram.

Kylie’s growing baby bump was clearly visible in the photos, which she captioned with an angel baby emoji.

The reality star confirmed she’s expecting her second child with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott in a sweet Instagram video this week.

In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the news with her beau Travis, who is seen hugging her belly.

Kylie also filmed their three-year-old daughter Stormi handing an envelope containing baby scans to Kris Jenner, who asked Kylie: “Wait a second… are you pregnant?”

Becoming emotional, the momager then said: “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

The emotional video ended with an adorable shot of Stormi kissing her mom’s growing baby bump.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child Stormi back in 2017.