Kylie Jenner shares sweet video tribute to son Aire on his first birthday

Kylie Jenner has shared a sweet video tribute to her son Aire on his first birthday.

The 25-year-old posted a montage of footage from throughout the past year.

The video sweetly plays to You Are My Sunshine by Christina Perri.

Kylie captioned the post: “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel.”

“mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

Aire’s aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian also shared birthday tributes to the one-year-old.

Sharing a photo of her nephew and her daughter Chicago, Kim wrote: “Happy Birthday sweet Aire! We love you so much!”

Kim continued: “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you! We got you for life! We can’t wait for a lifetime of memories.”

Meanwhile, Khloe shared a snap of her holding Aire and wrote: “Happy birthday to my sweet baby Aire! Your auntie loves you so so much.”

Aire’s grandmother Kris Jenner shared a sweet photo of her and her grandson looking out into the back garden.

The 67-year-old penned: “Happy birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light out lives!!!”

“You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!,” Kris continued. “What a little cutie, I can’t believe you are 1!!!!”

“I love you with all my heart forever and ever. Lovey xo.”

Kylie welcomed her second child with her on-off beau on February 2, 2022, and recently revealed they had changed his name from Wolf to Aire.

Last month it was reported that the couple, who also share a four-year-old daughter named Stormi, had split again – two years after rekindling their romance.