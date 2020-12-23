Kylie Jenner shares sweet snap of Stormi ‘supporting her daddy’ at charity toy drive

The rapper hosted an amazing event in his hometown this week

Kylie Jenner shares sweet snap of Stormi ‘supporting her daddy’ at charity...

Kylie Jenner has shared a sweet snap of her daughter Stormi “supporting her daddy” Travis Scott at his charity toy drive in Houston this week.

Through his Cactus Jack Foundation, the rapper hosted a 2020 Holiday Toy Drive in his old neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kylie shared an adorable photo of their daughter Stormi wearing a face mask at the event.

Travis, 28, gifted thousands of toys to children in the area, and also provided families with free food, Christmas trees, comforters, and personal protective gear.

The 23-year-old captioned the post: “Big girl supporting her daddy @ his xmas food and toy drive.”

Photos posted on social media also show Kylie, sporting her new red hair, as she held Stormi at the charity event.

Kylie and Travis called it quits last October, but the former couple have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship.

Back in October, a source told PEOPE magazine: “There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate.”

“But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.”