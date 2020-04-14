Kylie Jenner shares photo of ‘Kylie Skin’ hand sanitiser – after donating product to healthcare staff

The makeup mogul has started manufacturing hand sanitiser amid the coronavirus pandemic

Kylie Jenner has shared a photo of the hand sanitiser she helped manufacture, which has been donated to healthcare staff.

The billionaire teamed up with Coty Inc., a major stakeholder in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, to make the hydro-alcoholic gel in their factories.

The hand sanitiser is now being delivered to hospitals in Southern California, to help those on the frontline.

Beverly Hills doctor Shirin Towfigh shared a photo of the custom ‘Kylie Skin’ hand sanitiser on Twitter, and wrote: “So amazing 🙏🏻@kylieskin donated over 6,000 pounds of #handsanitizer to us today.”

So amazing 🙏🏻. @kylieskin donated over 6,000 pounds of #handsanitizer to us today. We currently have a shortage of @PURELL hand sanitizers for #HealthcareHeroes This has all been a true labor of 💕. Thank you to @KylieJenner @KrisJenner for your generous donation and warm 💝 pic.twitter.com/adE26CdyXH — Dr. Shirin Towfigh (@Herniadoc) April 11, 2020

“We currently have a shortage of @PURELL hand sanitizers for #HealthcareHeroes.”

“This has all been a true labor of Two hearts. Thank you to @KylieJenner @KrisJenner

for your generous donation and warm 💝.”

Praising Kylie’s efforts, her sister Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot of the doctor’s tweet, and Kylie’s re-shared the message on her Instagram Story.

The hand sanitiser features the ‘Kylie Skin’ logo, and a message that reads: “Dedicated, in partnership with Coty, to 1st responders supporting our communities.”

On top of supplying hand sanitiser, Kylie has also donated $1 million to purchase personal protective gear for hospitals in Los Angeles.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!