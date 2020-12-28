Kylie Jenner shares never-before-seen snap of Stormi as a newborn baby

The reality star gave birth to her daughter back in 2018

Kylie Jenner has shared a never-before-seen snap of her daughter Stormi as a newborn baby.

Taking part in the ‘Post a Picture of’ challenge on Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a rare photo of Stormi when she was just a few days old.

The adorable image shows baby Stormi asleep, and Kylie noted that she was just one week old at the time.

Although Kylie regularly shares photos of her daughter on Instagram, the reality star hasn’t shared many images of her as a baby.

The makeup mogul famously hid her pregnancy from the world, before she gave birth in February 2018.

At the time, Kylie told fans that she wouldn’t be sharing photos of her baby on social media, as she wanted to keep her private.

However, the 23-year-old has since changed her mind as Stormi now makes a regular appearance on her Instagram feed.