Kylie Jenner shares footage of her in hospital giving birth to son Wolf in emotional video

Kylie Jenner has shared footage of her in hospital giving birth to her son Wolf in an emotional new video.

The reality star welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2.

The 24-year-old uploaded an intimate video to YouTube on Monday called ‘To Our Son’ , which documented her pregnancy

In the almost 10 minute long video, Kim Kardashian says: “I just want you to know, we love you so much, we got you for life.”

“I pray that you love the family that you are born into, because we’re very special. We love you and we can’t wait to meet you.”

A tearful Kris Jenner adds: “I’m sorry, I’m just filled with lots of emotion. And I love you already. And you’re coming into the most amazing family. Lots of cousins, and you’re gonna have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family, I love you.”

Travis’ mom Wanda tells Kylie: “You know, this was the best thing ever for him. I see a different person in my son.”

“And you, as a young mother, I was just telling somebody at the party today, what a wonderful mother you are. You always think about Stormi first. And that is so wonderful.”

“I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren. I love you and I love baby Jack, and good luck.”