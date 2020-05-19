The account has already shared 11 posts

Kylie Jenner sets up Instagram account for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has set up an Instagram account for her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

It’s not known when Kylie started the account, which has the username @stormi, but fans discovered it after noticing that multiple members of the KarJenner clan follow it.

The account is currently private, and is followed by just 21 people – including Stormi’s father Travis Scott, and her aunties Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou also follows the account.

It’s believed Kylie uses the account to share private pictures of her daughter with her family and friends.

However, it’s likely the reality star also wanted to secure the username @stormi, so her daughter can use it when she grows up.

It’s no secret Kylie is already working on Stormi’s future brand, as she applied to trademark a number of names/phrases relating to her daughter’s name earlier this year.

However, the 22-year-old’s trademark application was blocked by a clothing company based in New Orleans.

About a month after Stormi was born in February 2018, Business Moves Consulting trademarked ‘Stormi Couture’.

Fighting Kylie’s application to trademark Stormi’s name, the company have argued that their customers will be confused if Kylie trademarks the name too.

