Kylie Jenner reveals why Kylie Cosmetics has shut down

Kylie Jenner has revealed why Kylie Cosmetics has shut down.

The 23-year-old launched her cosmetics line in 2015, selling a range of popular products including her Lip Kits and makeup brushes.

After fans spotted the brand’s site was down, the reality star took to Instagram to explain what was going on.

She wrote: “as some of you may have noticed my @kyliecosmetics website has been shut down for a little makeover.”

“I started my makeup line when I was just 17 and I felt it was time to elevate and join the VEGAN and CLEAN family 🤍.”

“I’ve been working hard to create the newest innovative formulas for you guys and I’m sooo excited to share with you all soon! stay tuned 💓”

Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian commented: “VEGAN AND CLEAN now you’re talking my language.”

Khloe Kardashian wrote: “Proud of you”, while close friend Harry Hudson penned: “Genius 🥺👏”.

Kylie has teased a number of new business ventures, filing to trademark numerous associations with her name in recent years – including ‘Kylie Baby’, ‘Kylie Body’, ‘Kylie Hair’ and most recently, ‘Kylie Swim’.