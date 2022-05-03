Kylie Jenner reveals the special meaning behind her Met Gala outfit

Kylie Jenner has revealed the special meaning behind her Met Gala outfit.

The 2022 Met Gala took place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and the dress code on the night was “gilded glamour”.

Kylie, 24, stepped out on the red carpet in a white wedding dress featuring a mesh t-shirt and a massive skirt.

The reality star, who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott back in February, also wore a backwards white baseball cap that featured a bridal birdcage veil.

Kylie has since revealed that the outfit was designed by the late designer Virgil Abloh, who was the founder of Off-White.

Alongside photos of her in the dress, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on Instagram: “🤍 V. virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020.”

“To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever ♾ & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!”

Virgil, who was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died at the age of 41 in November last year following a private battle with cancer.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commented on the post: “That is so special Ky 🥹”, while Kylie’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic wrote: “😢this made me tear up.. he would have been so proud to see you in this moment! You looked beautiful 👏❤️”

While some fans thought it was a beautiful tribute to Virgil, others were not a fan of Kylie’s Met Gala look.

One commented: “the dress is ok but the hat 💀✋ this is not a baseball game”, while a second fan penned: “gurl, the cap was unnecessary 😩”