Kylie Jenner reveals how to pronounce her son’s unusual name

Kylie Jenner has revealed how to pronounce her son’s unusual name.

The reality star welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott on February 2, 2021, and the couple originally named their baby boy Wolf.

But shortly afterwards, Kylie announced that she and Travis were changing their son’s name, as they didn’t think it suited him.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old finally announced her son’s new name – Aire.

A fan account for the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of the mum-of-two and her 11-month-old to Instagram, and wrote: “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?”

Kylie commented on the post: “AIR.”

Kylie and Travis, who share two children together, recently parted ways – two years after rekindling their romance.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly earlier this month, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

A source told PEOPLE magazine at the time: “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The insider said it’s “never been an easy relationship,” and noted that Kylie “flips out” any time cheating rumours emerge against Travis.

“There is a reason that they never got married,” the source continued.

“It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

Kylie and Travis dated on-and-off since 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

Their split comes just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

The rapper was forced to release a statement after Instagram model Rojean Kar posted a photo of him on set on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉.”

Rojean was first linked to Travis back in 2013, but the rapper has since denied they ever dated.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then re-shared Travis’ post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

The model claimed to have photos and videos of her and Travis together – and even alleged they spent Valentine’s Day together.

In response, Travis took to Instagram to share “proof” that he was not with Rojean on Valentine’s Day.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, posted a photo of a kitchen table that was taken at 8:09pm on February 14.

He wrote alongside the snap: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Rojean then shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and a friend, in which she wrote: “Maybe it was the 15th.”

The friend then replied with a photo also taken on the 14th, and wrote: “No you’re right. This was the 14. Ur not crazy.”