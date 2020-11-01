Kylie Jenner responds to ‘plastic’ appearance comments in the BEST way

Kylie Jenner has responded to comments about her “plastic” appearance in the best way.

The 23-year-old faced negative comments online about her appearance after she shared her Power Ranger Halloween costume.

The reality star was joined by her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria and Sofia Villarroel, and their male friend Carter Gregory in their group costume, with Kylie sharing a TikTok video of the look.

Fans commented on the post: “GO GO PLASTIC RANGERS”, and “Super power: plastic surgery.”

One user wrote: “SOMEONE SAID PLASTIC RANGERS PLEASEEEE”, with Kylie leaving an epic response to the comment.

“And we love recycling,” the beauty mogul wrote, receiving thousands of likes.