Kylie Jenner responds to claims she’s in an ‘open relationship’ with Travis Scott

The reality star recently sparked rumours she's reunited with her ex

Kylie Jenner responds to claims she’s in an ‘open relationship’ with Travis...

Kylie Jenner has responded to claims she’s in an “open relationship” with Travis Scott.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the former couple were back together, but claimed they were “free to date other people”.

The 23-year-old has since denied the report on Twitter.

On Friday night, Kylie tweeted: “i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

The reality star and the rapper dated from 2017 until 2019, and share a daughter named Stormi together, who turned 3 in February.

Kylie and Travis sparked reunion rumours earlier this month, after the 23-year-old flew to Miami to celebrate his birthday.

Days later, the 29-year-old posted a sweet tribute to Kylie on Mother’s Day.

Travis shared sweet photos of Kylie and their daughter, alongside the caption: “Of all the special things in life/ The big ones and small/ A mamas love and rage and tenderness/ Is the most special of them all.”

The pair were also recently spotted on a dinner date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker.

