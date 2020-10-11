The video has already gone viral

Kylie Jenner pokes fun at herself after celebs recreate hilarious KUWTK moment

Kylie Jenner has poked fun at herself after celebs recreated a hilarious moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Over the weekend, a host of famous faces took to social media to mimic an iconic scene from the show – which sees Kylie getting pretty tipsy during a night out in Palm Springs.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Bella Hadid all recreated the scene, where they mimed Kylie singing: “I’m gonna get wasted, I just finished a cold cup of 42, and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?”

The scene then cut to Kourtney saying: “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.”

View this post on Instagram WaAaSsSstEDDDD A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 9, 2020 at 2:41pm PDT

Taking to TikTok today, Kylie decided to recreate the moment for herself.

Captioning the post: “what the f*** are u on”, the video has already been viewed over 7.5million times.

