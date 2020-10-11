Home Top Story Kylie Jenner pokes fun at herself after celebs recreate hilarious KUWTK moment

Kylie Jenner pokes fun at herself after celebs recreate hilarious KUWTK moment

The video has already gone viral

Sophie Clarke
Instagram

Kylie Jenner has poked fun at herself after celebs recreated a hilarious moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Over the weekend, a host of famous faces took to social media to mimic an iconic scene from the show – which sees Kylie getting pretty tipsy during a night out in Palm Springs.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Bella Hadid all recreated the scene, where they mimed Kylie singing: “I’m gonna get wasted, I just finished a cold cup of 42, and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?”

The scene then cut to Kourtney saying: “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.”

Taking to TikTok today, Kylie decided to recreate the moment for herself.

Captioning the post: “what the f*** are u on”, the video has already been viewed over 7.5million times.

@kyliejennerwhat the fuck are u on♬ Kylie Singing From KUWTK – E! Entertainment

