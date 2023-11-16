Kylie Jenner opens up about her relationship with Jordyn Woods: ‘We’re good’

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her relationship with Jordyn Woods on a new episode of The Kardashians.

The pair famously fell out after Jordyn was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party in 2019.

Khloe eventually forgave Tristan after the scandal, but Jordyn was shunned by the Kardashian-Jenner family, and hasn’t been in their lives ever since.

It was recently reported that the former besties made amends after they were spotted hanging out on a number of occasions.

Back in July, the pair were seen leaving a sushi restaurant together in Los Angeles.

The reality stars have since been videoed going shopping together, and Kylie even shared a video with Jordyn to TikTok.

Now, the 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder has informed viewers on where she stands with her former pal.

In an episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, Kylie sat down with Tristan Thompson as he tried to make amends for the numerous times he was unfaithful to Khloe.

The NBA star said: “I feel… it really bothers me because it’s like…like we’ve always had such a dope relationship, and I feel like everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you got affected the most by the situation with losing a sister, basically, you know.”

Tristan continued: “Like, you lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life…and you guys were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right, and wasn’t smart, made it tough for you and Khloe, because at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister who you love more than anything else.”

“So it’s 100% on me, but I want to say I’m sorry, and I feel bad about it,” Tristan added.

Kylie then revealed that she still speaks to Jordyn and that the pair are “good.”

The mother-of-two said: “I appreciate that. I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her.”

“We would have probably still been like living together. And I think she needed to grow without me, and I needed to grow without her, but you know, Jordyn and I are cool.”

“We still talk and catch up, we’re good.”

Tristan told Kylie that he wanted Jordyn to know he was sorry for how it all went down: “Well let her know I apologize for, you know, whatever, you know… she went through a lot during that time too and probably gave her a lot of flak so I’m the reason why that relationship, you know, went a different direction.”

“I just wanted to make sure I just say it to you and just let you know because it is… I was a f***ing idiot,” the 32-year-old added.

Kylie replied: “You do some dumb-a** s**t.”

While Tristan responded with: “Why the f**k? Why the f**k was I doing that?”

The reality TV star explained that she felt the NBA player had a “good heart and good energy and like to know you is to love you, like I think just your spirit and everything, so it’s like, it is confusing, because like some of the s**t you do is f***ing crazy.”