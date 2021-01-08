The reality star is now only following 28 accounts on Instagram

Kylie Jenner mysteriously unfollows a host of her famous friends

Kylie Jenner has mysteriously unfollowed a host of her most famous friends.

The 23-year-old, who has over 208 million followers, recently unfollowed a number of people on Instagram – leaving only 28 accounts on her ‘following’ list.

The 28 accounts include her family members, her BFF Anastasia Karanikolau, some fan accounts, and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Many celebrities were cut from Kylie’s ‘following’ list, including longtime freinds Sofia Richie and Fai Khadra.

Kylie has remained friends with Sofia for years, despite the model’s break up from Scott Disick.

The reality star’s unfollow spree has particularly puzzled fans, as Fai Khadra recently accompanied Kylie and her sister Kendall on a family trip to Aspen.

Other stars that Kylie unfollowed include Rosalía, Harry Hudson, Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

It’s unknown why the makeup mogul removed the accounts from her ‘following’ list, as there’s no rumours of drama in her inner circle.