Kylie Jenner leads birthday tributes to daughter Stormi Webster

The reality star and Travis Scott's baby girl turns three today

Kylie Jenner has lead tributes to Stormi Webster on her third birthday.

The reality star and Travis Scott’s baby girl is celebrating her birthday on a girls trip to Turks and Caicos, which is currently open to tourism with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie and her daughter were joined by Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Stormi’s cousins Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, Penelope Disick, North West and Chicago West.

Taking to Instagram to mark her daughter’s special day, Kylie shared a series of sweet snaps of Stormi.

She wrote: “Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time 🥺

“It’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

“But on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

The mother-of-one also shared an emotional TikTok video, featuring clips of baby Stormi.

“3 years of stormi 🤍”, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Travis Scott shared black-and-white photos with his daughter to Instagram, writing: “3 is bigger than 2 / 3 more years of love that’s true.

“3 more inches u might have grew / 3 more years a lot to dooo!!!

3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU / Happy bday to my Lil storm storm 🤎🤎🤎🤎”.

Khloe Kardashian commented on the post: “Happy birthday angel Stormi! I just cannot believe she’s already three years old! 🥺🥺 We all love her so so much!”

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Kris Jenner, Stormi’s grandmother, posted the sweet viral “patience” video of Stormi to honour her on her birthday.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Stormi!!!!! You are the best daughter granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine!!!”

“You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold…. and you have PATIENCE!!!!!! I love you so much Stormi Lou… you are such a huge part of my heart !!!!! Lovey Xoxox”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet snap which showed the 3-year-old cosied up sitting on a step with her cousins.

She captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi ⛈ You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know!”

“I can’t believe you are three years old! 😩Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)