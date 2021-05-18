Fans are going to LOVE this!

Kylie Jenner is set to launch her own range of swimwear

Kylie Jenner is set to expand her billion dollar empire by launching her own swimwear range.

According to TMZ, the reality star recently filed legal documents to trademark the names ‘Kylie Swim’ and ‘Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner’.

The 23-year-old is hoping to sell a range of products under the ‘Kylie Swim’ name – including sunglasses, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear, towels and outdoor blankets.

Kylie has filed to trademark a number of associations with her name over the past few years, including ‘Kylie Body’, ‘Kylie Baby’, and Kylie Hair’.

However, she famously lost a trademark battle over her own name in 2017.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner applied to trademark the name ‘Kylie’ in the US back in 2014, but her application was rejected following a legal battle with singer Kylie Minogue.