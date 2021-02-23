The reality star has a new pet

Kylie Jenner introduces adorable new addition to her family

Kylie Jenner has introduced an adorable new addition to her family.

The 23-year-old has added to her large brood of dogs by getting another Italian Greyhound puppy.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star posted two photos of her new pet, who she’s named Kevin.

Kylie also shared cute videos of Kevin on her Instagram Story, and referred to him as her “son”.

The makeup mogul is a huge animal lover, and already has five dogs.

Kylie was gifted Italian greyhound Norman for Christmas back in 2014 – and the star later got Bambi, who is the same breed, to accompany her pooch.

Norman and Bambi went on to have two puppies in 2016, who Kylie named Rosie and Harley.

Then in 2019, Kylie adopted a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix named Wesley.