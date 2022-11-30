Kylie Jenner hits back at claims she posted new photos of her children to ‘cover up for Balenciaga’

Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims she posted new photos of her children to “cover up for Balenciaga”.

Amid the luxury fashion house’s recent controversy, the reality star took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her daughter Stormi and her baby son.

A TikTok user then made a video accusing Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner of “telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

Kylie, 25, took to the comment section of the video to respond to the claim.

The makeup mogul wrote: “Uh, whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say.”

It comes after Balenciaga released a statement regarding their latest campaign, which included images of young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothing.

Paperwork about a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography was identified in one of the images, which has since been taken down following major backlash.

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn' normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

The brand’s statement reads: “We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns. We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.”

“The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

“The first campaign, the gift collection campaign, featured children with plush bear bags dressed in what some have labelled BDSM-inspired outfits. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children.”

“This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

The statement continued: “The second, separate campaign for Spring 2023, which was meant to replicate a business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from a Supreme Court ruling ‘United States v. Williams’ 2008 which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.”

“All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama.”

“The inclusion of these unapproved documents was likely the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint. We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background and we could have done things differently.”

Balenciaga confirmed that both internal and external investigations are underway, and it is also “laying the groundwork with organizations who specialize in child protection and aims at ending child abuse and exploitation.”

The statement concluded: “We want to learn from our mistakes and identify ways we can contribute. Balenciaga reiterates its sincere apologises for the offense we have caused and extends its apologies to talents and partners.”

Balenciaga is now suing the production company behind the ad campaign for $25 million in damages.