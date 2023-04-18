Kylie Jenner gushes she’s ‘never been happier’ amid reports she’s dating Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has revealed she’s “never been happier”, amid reports she’s newly dating Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star was first linked to the actor last month, and insiders are now claiming the pair are “casually” dating.

In her Hommegirls cover story, which was published Tuesday, the 25-year-old gushed about how happy she is right now.

“It’s such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age,” she said. ”

“I have two kids. I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier.”

The makeup mogul shares two kids – Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1 – with her ex Travis Scott, who she split from late last year.

During the interview, Kylie also discussed the possibility of having more children, admitting she doesn’t “really have a plan.”

The 25-year-old explained: “Some women do… I think that whatever happens is meant to happen. I feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

Kylie was first spotted hanging out with Timothée at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

Then last month, the pair were spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny

A source has since confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Kylie and Timothée are dating, but are “keeping things casual at this point”.

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider said.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

It comes after Kylie split from her on-off beau Travis Scott at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire.

Their split came just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.

The actor has been a hot commodity in Hollywood ever since he starred in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name, which nabbed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2018.

He’s also starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in the critically-acclaimed film Lady Bird, and he played Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

More recently, the 27-year-old has won praise for his role in Dune, and he’s set to play a younger version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory figure Willy Wonka in an upcoming film titled Wonka.