Kylie Jenner fuels marriage rumours as she supports Travis Scott at the Billboard Music Awards

Kylie Jenner has fuelled rumours she’s set to walk down the aisle with Travis Scott, as she supported him at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

The couple attended the awards ceremony in Las Vegas with their daughter Stormi, and the rapper took to the stage to perform his songs Mafia and Lost Forever.

Taking to Instagram after they walked the red carpet, Kylie shared a video of her figure-hugging Balmain outfit, but it’s her caption that has everyone talking…

The 24-year-old wrote over the video, “Supportive wifey tonight.”

Travis’ performance at the BBMAs marked the first time he’s performed on television since the tragic events that occurred at his Astroworld festival in November.

Hundreds of people were injured and 10 people, including a nine-year-old boy, died following a crowd crush at his concert in Houston, Texas on November 5.

Travis is now facing multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased, and fans that were injured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Kylie and Travis have been dating on-off since 2017, and they recently welcomed their second child together.

Last week, the couple sparked engagement speculation after Kylie shared a series of loved-up snaps with her beau on the beach.

The 24-year-old, who wore a figure-hugging white dress in the snap, captioned the post: “🤍🦋🌅”

One fan commented on the post: “I’m hearing wedding bells soon,” while another commented: “Ok now..where is your guys engagement celebration!”

A third fan wrote: “Almost thought this was an engagement post,” while a fourth penned: “i think she got engaged.”

“Congrats Kylie & Travis on your engagement!!” another fan wrote.

The couple welcomed their second child together on February 2, a baby boy who they originally named Wolf.

Kylie has since revealed that her son’s name is no longer Wolf, as she admitted that her and Travis “didn’t feel like it was him”.

Writing on Instagram at the time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore.”

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”