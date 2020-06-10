Kylie Jenner flouts social distancing rules AGAIN by attending BFF’s birthday party

The reality star has been slammed on social media

Kylie Jenner flouted social distancing rules again last night, as she celebrated her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s 23rd birthday.

In a photo posted on social media, the 22-year-old can be seen posing with a large group of friends, despite the fact that Californians are still being urged to stay home.

After Stassie shared the photo on Instagram, fans pointed out that they were all ignoring social distancing rules.

One person commented: “I’ve been at home for 10 weeks not seeing my friends and they are just partying. My birthday was in lockdown why are they so special?”

Another wrote: “Um that is not social distancing… no masks.”

The news comes just days after Kylie was slammed for flouting social distancing guidelines, as she was papped emerging from a nightclub at 1.30am.

The beauty mogul was spotted linking arms with Kendall Jenner’s close friend Fai Khadra outside celebrity hotspot Bootsy Bellows.

The popular venue, which is owned by actor David Arquette, had been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions – but it’s believed the club was opened especially for Kylie and her friends.