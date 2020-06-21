Kylie Jenner finally reveals makeup collection with Kendall Jenner

The pair have collaborated for the first time for Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner has finally unveiled her upcoming makeup collection with sister Kendall.

The makeup mogul is releasing her first ever collaboration with her model sibling for her company Kylie Cosmetics.

Sharing the full collection on Instagram, Kylie revealed that the new range will include lipsticks, glosses, an eye shadow palette, a lip kit, highlighter, translucent powder and bronzer.

The new collection is set to launch on June 26th, via the Kylie Cosmetics website.

The Kylie Cosmetics official page also shared a promo video for the highly anticipated collection.

In the video the pair are seen rolling around on the floor, trying to grab the camera, cutting to scenes of the pair being mobbed by paparazzi at a star-studded event.

The new range comes just weeks after Kylie, 22, had her billionaire status revoked from Forbes magazing.

The publication had claimed that documents that proved her net worth could possibly have been forged, as the numbers didn’t add up, accusing Kylie and mother Kris Jenner of “lying” to get on the cover of the magazine.

