Kylie Jenner drops MILLIONS on property previously owned by Miley Cyrus

The reality star has dropped even more cash on expensive real estate

Kylie Jenner has added to her impressive real estate portfolio – by buying a large patch of land which previously belonged to Miley Cyrus.

Just weeks after the 22-year-old purchased a $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Kylie has splurged a further $15 million on an empty lot in Hidden Hills.

According to Variety, the reality star paid for the “big patch of dirt” in cash, and the deal was consummated off-market.

Although Kylie’s new land in Hidden Hills is currently bare, the sale included approved plans for an 18,000 sq. ft. mansion – with a 12-car garage, guesthouse, barn, guardshack for a full-time security detail, sports court and a pool.

Interestingly, the plot of landed was previously owned by Miley Cyrus from 2015 – 2018, and the singer had a ranch there for her horses.

Miley then sold the property for $5 million to a mystery woman, who subsequently demolished the existing ranch, and acquired planning permission for the extravagant 18,000 sq. ft. mansion.

The woman essentially flipped the property, and sold it to Kylie at a multimillion-dollar profit.

As we previously reported, Kylie only recently shelled out $36.5 million for a lavish mansion in Holmby Hills, and she also has a $12 million home in Hidden Hills.

On top of her homes in Hidden Hills and Holmby Hills, Kylie also co-owns a $13 million investment property in Beverly Hills with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

As well as that, Kylie owns a large plot of land in Palm Springs, where she plans to build a private compound.

The reality star’s real estate splurges don’t come as a surprise, as she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row last month.

The 22-year-old was named in Forbes magazine’s annual World’s Billionaires list, just months after she sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million – meaning her business is now valued at around $1.2 billion.

The KUWTK star, who still owns 49 percent of her company, is one of just 2,095 people in the world with a ten-digit fortune.

Kylie first made it onto the billionaires list in March 2019, and at the time she was forced to defend her ‘self-made’ title, as many argued that her family’s fame and success helped her along the way.

In response, Kylie said: “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under.”

“Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15.”

“I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that,” she added.

Kylie is one of just 10 billionaires in the world currently under the age of 30.

Seven of the 10 are heirs, and only three created their own fortune – including Kylie, Stripe co-founder John Collison (worth $3.2 billion), and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel (worth $1.9 billion).

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: