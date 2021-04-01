Kylie Jenner donates HUGE sum to build lounge for teen cancer patients

The reality star made the donation in honour of her friend and cancer survivor Harry Hudson

Kylie Jenner donated a whopping $500k to build a new lounge for cancer patients, it has been revealed.

The 23-year-old donated $500,000 alongside funds from nonprofit organisation Teen Cancer America to create a new lounge space at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

The KUWTK star made the donation in honour of her longtime friend Harry Hudson, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2013.

The mother-of-one raised the money back in 2017, when she pledged to donate a percentage of sales on her Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection.

In a statement, Kylie said: “Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry. It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families.”

Following his battle with Hodgkins lymphoma, Harry established his own charity for teen cancer patients called ‘Hey, I’m Here For You’.

In a press release, the 27-year-old said: “I am so grateful for Kylie’s friendship and the impact she’s had on my life and my cancer journey.”

“She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease.”

“With the help of Teen Cancer America, we were able to contribute the first Hey, I’m Here For You Teen lounge at Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt — a comfortable space for young people undergoing treatment to pursue their passions.”

“This is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to continue growing my partnership with Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and TCA,” he added.

The news comes after Kylie recently shut down a “false narrative” she asked fans to help pay for her makeup artist’s medical bills.

Last month, the 23-year-old shared a fundraising page set up for Samuel Rauda, a makeup artist recovering from a car crash.

Kylie wrote: “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. and swipe up to visit his families go fund me.”

The initial fundraising goal was $10k, and the beauty mogul donated $5k to the cause.

However, many fans took to Twitter to criticise Kylie for encouraging her followers to donate, pointing out that she was crowned the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019.

Responding to the backlash, Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story: “I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills.”

“Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest.”

“I saw my current makeup artist Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.”

“After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k and i put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought i’d post it on my stories to raise more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share and donated.”

“I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam.”

“Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and try to be helpful whenever I can,” the reality star added.

“Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help.”

Sam’s GoFundMe page has now raised over $100k of the extended $120k goal.