Kylie Jenner deletes bikini snap after fans point out embarrassing ‘photoshop’ fail

Kylie Jenner deleted a photo of her posing in a bikini, after fans pointed out an embarrassing ‘photoshop’ fail.

Last night, the 22-year-old posted sultry photos of her posing in her pool during quarantine, but deleted the images 20 minutes later after fans accused her of editing one of them.

The deleted photo was quickly reposted on social media, and people pointed out the warped pool edge in the picture, leading fans to believe Kylie altered the image.

Kylie first posted a slide of two Instagram pictures in the beach and one of them had clear photoshop that had me dead and then fans started noticing and commenting and she deleted it and reposted it with more pictures and cropped out the part that shows clear use of photoshop 🤪 pic.twitter.com/aThXlDwMul — barsin (@barsin72509373) April 28, 2020

The reality star has since re-uploaded the photos on Instagram, without any photoshop blunders.

In the photos, Kylie can be seen posing in her brand new $36.5 million home in Holmby Hills.

The property, which is 19,250 square feet, was purchased at a reduced rate, as the asking price was originally $45 million.

The lavish mansion boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, four separate guest houses, and a 24/7 guardhouse.

