Kylie Jenner delays major product launch following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner has delayed the launch of her brand’s Christmas collection, amid the controversy surrounding the fatal Astroworld festival.

Ten people died following a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s concert in Houston, Texas earlier this month, and hundreds were left injured.

Kylie, who was at the concert, shares a daughter with the rapper and is currently expecting her second child with him.

For the past four years, Kylie Cosmetics has launched its holiday collection on November 19 – but there’s still no sign of the 2021 collection.

The makeup mogul usually goes all out for her festive range of products, and puts a huge amount of promo into the launch.

But as of November 23, the Kylie Cosmetics website is yet to show any holiday collection.

The delay comes after Kylie received backlash when an ad was posted on Instagram for her Kendall + Kylie clothing brand last week.

The brand’s official Instagram account posted a video of the Jenner sisters modelling their new range to celebrate a new store opening in the United Arab Emirates.

In the comment section, one angry user wrote: “Show some f**king respect for those that died and stop flogging your s**t on IG when the bodies aren’t even cold.”

Another commented: “Girl bye. So disrespectful to be marketing your clothes at a time like this.”

The comments have since been disabled on the post.

Kylie has not publicly commented on the delay of her Christmas collection, but fans on Twitter have taken note.

One wrote: “Kylie Jenner Christmas collection was set to drop today due to Travis scott she can’t make any moves. Kylie cosmetics is suffering. If she drops this makeup line….. not a good look.”

Another user said: “No one is going to buy your Christmas collection, don’t promote it. U have enough money, humble yourself, help those families that had a member die.”

A third person tweeted: “When will we see the Christmas collection for this year?”

Kylie Jenner Christmas collection was set to drop today due to Travis scott she can’t make any moves. Kylie cosmetics is suffering. If she drops this makeup line….. not a good look. #kylie #kyliecosmetics #makeup #beauty pic.twitter.com/x1nXgPR5I0 — richlux713 (@RichLux713) November 21, 2021

Travis and the organisers of Astroworld festival are currently facing a $750 million lawsuit over the event.

Families of the deceased and some of those who were injured are taking legal action against the rapper and his team for negligence.

Last week, Buzbee Law Firm filed a lawsuit seeking more than $750 million on behalf of at least 125 victims of the tragedy.