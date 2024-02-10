Kylie Jenner debuts dramatic hair transformation

Kylie Jenner has debuted a dramatic hair transformation.

The 26-year-old unveiled her new short bob which grazed her ears while posing for a selfie outside in the sun.

She jokingly compared her new hairstyle in the caption to that of her mother Kris Jenner’s.

In her caption, the businesswoman wrote: “Kris Jenner is quaking”

Kris clapped back to Kylie and commented on her post: “You’re not even the fart.”

The lyric the Momager is referencing is from Ice Spice’s hit song You Think U The Sh*t.

Kylie revealed her natural hair in a video posted to TikTok on April 2023.

In the video, Kylie showed off her natural hair and talking about her hair journey.

“My hair. This is my natural hair. We’ve just been embracing. We’re on a hair health journey so I haven’t been wearing any extensions and this is what we’re dealing with.”

Fans of the reality star commented under the post to compare the hairstyle of her new beau Timothée Chalamet.

One user wrote: “She and Timothee really twining now.”

Another penned: “She’s turning into Timmy”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 8th.

The 28-year-old actor was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka.

The pair first sparked romance rumours back in April and have stepped out in public before together, previously confirming their relationship back at a Beyoncé concert in September.

The pair attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night, but did not walk the red carpet together.

A clip of the pair has gone viral of them getting cosy at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

An onlooker told The Daily Mail: “They were at their table staring at one another.”

“They didn’t talk to anyone during the commercial break, they were just kissing… it looked like puppy dog love, like high school.”