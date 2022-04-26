Kylie Jenner claims she once woke up to ‘threatening texts’ from Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner has claimed she once woke up to “threatening texts” from Blac Chyna.

Amid Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 24-year-old testified in court on Monday.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is suing members of the famous family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model has claimed Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they have strongly denied.

In court on Monday, Kylie was questioned by Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani, who asked the makeup mogul about previous statements she had made that Chyna had slashed her ex-boyfriend Tyga’s arm with a knife.

Kylie replied to the question: “That’s what I heard, yeah.”

The mother-of-two was then asked if she ever felt threatened by her brothers ex, to which she replied saying: “I remember one time I woke up to some threatening texts.”

“From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something about counting down the days to beat me, or I don’t know what they meant.”

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics added that the texts she received were on an old phone and that she saw the messages as an empty threat.

Kylie also testified that Tyga had informed her that Chyna took drugs and could have been high when those text messages were sent.

Chyna and Tyga share a nine-year-old son, and dated from 2011 to 2014 before the rapper moved on with Kylie, who he dated from 2014 to 2017.

During this time, Chyna started dating Kylie’s older brother Rob in 2016, and the former couple welcomed a daughter named Dream together.

During her time on the stand, Kylie was also asked about her relationship with Chyna after she got engaged to her brother Rob.

Kylie replied to the question by saying: “I think we had an OK relationship. I wanted to be cool with her and I had spent a lot of time with her son. I wanted it to work out for my brother.”

The self made billionaire also revealed that Rob and Chyna were living in her Hidden Hills home rent free, as she told the court she would not expect her brother to pay rent.

When asked about the incident between the couple and the iPhone cord, Kylie testified that Rob had told her that Chyna tried to choke him when he was playing video games.

Kylie told Chyna’s attorney she believed it was a “death struggle,” she said: “He used the words ‘she was trying to kill me.’ I assumed it was a death struggle.” While Kylie wad rooting for her brother’s relationship, the social media star couldn’t help but feel that Chyna’s professed love for Rob might be fake, telling the court that she didn’t know how someone could do that to someone they loved. Kylie admitted that she felt that Chyna’s intentions with Rob were in spite of her, because she was dating the father of her son at the time. That’s “just how I felt,” she told the court.