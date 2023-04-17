Kylie Jenner ‘casually dating’ Timothée Chalamet – following split from Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is casually dating Timothée Chalamet, according to multiple reports.

The reality star and the actor were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January and last month, they were spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny.

The pair fueled romance rumours last week, when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside LA’s Tito’s Tacos.

A source has since confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Kylie and Timothée are dating, but they are not too serious yet.

The insider told the publication: “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life,” the source added.

It comes after Kylie split from her on-off beau Travis Scott at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire.

Their split came just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.

The actor has been a hot commodity in Hollywood ever since he starred in the 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name, which nabbed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2018.

He’s also starred alongside Saoirse Ronan in the critically-acclaimed film Lady Bird, and he played Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

More recently, the 27-year-old has won praise for his role in Dune, and he’s set to play a younger version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory figure Willy Wonka in an upcoming film titled Wonka.