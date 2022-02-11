Kylie Jenner announces the name of her and Travis Scott’s newborn son

Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her and Travis Scott’s newborn son.

The 24-year-old confirmed their second child’s moniker in a post shared on her Instagram Story on Friday.

The makeup mogul simply wrote, “Wolf Webster,” alongside a white heart emoji.

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott, who was born Jacques Webster, welcomed their son on February 2nd, 2022.

Sharing the news of his arrival on Instagram last week, the mother-of-two posted a black and white snap of their four-year-old daughter Stormi holding Wolf’s hand.

She captioned the post: “💙 2/2/22.”

A host of Kylie’s celebrity friends commented on the post, including Hailey Bieber who wrote: “🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🤍”

Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented: “💙💙💙💙”, while Kourtney wrote: “Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and makeup artist Ariel Tejada previously fuelled speculation Kylie’s son was named ‘Angel’.

Kim commented on the post: “👼🏽💙”, Kris wrote: “Angel Pie”, Stassie penned: “angel baby ❤️”, and Ariel added: “Can’t wait to meet the little angel👼🏻”

Fans also spotted references to the name ‘Angel’ at Kylie’s lavish baby shower last month.

Kylie wore white to the baby shower, and in one snap – someone cross-stitched the words ‘Angel Baby’ onto a piece of fabric.

Commenting on photos from the event, one fan wrote: “Is she going to be named Angel?!?!?”

Shortly after she announced her pregnancy in September, Kylie also posted a photo of herself in an all-white outfit, and captioned the post with an angel emoji.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to a daughter named Stormi, who turned four just one day before her brother was born.