Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son’s middle name revealed

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son’s middle name has been revealed.

The couple welcomed their second child together on February 2 – a baby boy named Wolf Webster.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the pair chose to give the middle name Jacques to their son in honour of his rapper father, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.

The certificate also showed that Wolf was delivered by the same doctor that welcomed the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi into the world, as well as Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 3-year-old daughter True.

Kylie and Travis have been dating on-off since 2017, and welcomed their daughter Stormi back in 2018 after a secret pregnancy.

A source has told E! News that the new mum-of-two is “doing great” and “very happy her baby is healthy”.