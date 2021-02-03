Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘still madly in love’ – almost two years after their split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘still madly in love’ – almost two...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “still madly in love”, almost two years after their break up.

The reality star split from the rapper, who she shares a daughter with, in September 2019 after two years together.

Since then, the former couple have fuelled rumours that they’re back together, but sadly that isn’t the case.

An insider has told E! News that Kylie and Travis are “still madly in love” with each other, but they’re still spending time apart.

A source close to the former couple said: “You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”

“Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren’t ruling out getting back together. They aren’t putting pressure on the relationship right now.”

The insider also noted that neither Kylie nor Travis are seeing other people “at this moment.”

The news comes after the former couple reunited for their daughter Stormi’s 3rd birthday on Monday.