Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘split’ – two years after rekindling their romance

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split, two years after rekindling their romance.

Rumours were rife that the couple, who share two children, had split after the rapper had been absent from the reality star’s social media content over Christmas, and was nowhere to be seen on her New Year’s trip to Aspen.

A source told Us Weekly: “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents,” the source continued.

Kylie rang in the New Year with her sister Kendall Jenner and a group of friends – including Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolau in Colorado, while Travis was spotted in Miami.

He also didn’t appear in any photos that were shared from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Kylie attended the bash with their four-year-old daughter Stormi, but Travis wasn’t seen at the event.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans pointed out that Kylie has been more active on social media recently – and claimed she usually only does this when she’s single.

Kylie and Travis have been together on-and-off since 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The couple share two children – a four-year-old daughter named Stormi, and an eleven-month-old son, whose name is yet to be made public.

Rumours of their split come just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

The rapper released a statement after Instagram model Rojean Kar posted a photo of him on set on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉.”

Rojean was first linked to Travis back in 2013, but the rapper has since denied they ever dated.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then reshared Travis’ post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

The model, who has 222k followers on Instagram, claimed to have photos and videos of her and Travis together – and even alleged they spent Valentine’s Day together.

In response, Travis took to Instagram to share “proof” that he was not with Rojean on Valentine’s Day.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, posted a photo of a kitchen table that was taken at 8:09pm on February 14.

He wrote alongside the snap: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Rojean then shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and a friend, in which she wrote: “Maybe it was the 15th.”

The friend then replied with a photo also taken on the 14th, and wrote: “No you’re right. This was the 14. Ur not crazy.”