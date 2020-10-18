Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spark rumours they’ve rekindled their romance

Fans are convinced the former couple are back together after their latest snaps

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked rumours that they’ve rekindled their romance.

The former couple split last October, less than two years after they welcomed their first child Stormi Webster.

After Kylie’s latest Instagram posts, fans are convinced that the beauty mogul and the rapper are giving their relationship another go, as the former couple posed together in flirty snaps.

Alongside photos showing off Givenchy’s new collection, Kylie wrote: “dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍 this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨✨”

Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the steamy post: “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE”, while family friend Yris Palmer wrote: “🔥🔥 okay mom and dad !!!”

Meanwhile fans were left wondering if the post meant Kylie and Travis were back together, with one user penning: “You guys are back together?!”

Another fan tweeted: “Cardi b getting back with offset and now kylie jenner getting back with travis scott? This mercury retrograde got everyone going back to their ex.”

Last month, an insider told Us Weekly that Kylie “hasn’t ruled out” having more children with the rapper.

“Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now. They are so on and off and it changes almost month to month.

“Neither of them is fully committed or attached to one another romantically at this time and Kylie is definitely crushing on a few other guys as of late.”

The source said they might get back together in the future, “but right now doesn’t seem like the time, but again, their dynamic changes often.”

“They are still young and figuring out their next steps,” they added.

“Kylie definitely wants more kids, she’s just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day.”