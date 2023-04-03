Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spark rumours they’re back together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked rumours they’re back together.

The couple, who share two children together, reportedly parted ways at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Months after their split hit headlines, Travis has raised eyebrows by commenting on a photo of Kylie on social media.

On April 1st, the reality star’s beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics shared photos of the makeup mogul on Instagram.

Underneath the post, the Sicko Mode rapper commented: “A beauty.”

Travis’ comment sent fans into overdrive, as they questioned whether the couple were back together.

One Instagram user commented, “@travisscott THEY DIDNT BREAK UP LETS GOOOOO,” while another wrote, “@travisscott MY PARENTS OMG IM SO HAPPY.”

Their split was first reported in January, and at the time a source told PEOPLE magazine: “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The insider said it’s “never been an easy relationship,” and noted that Kylie “flips out” any time cheating rumours emerge against Travis.

“There is a reason that they never got married,” the source continued.

“It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

Kylie and Travis have been together on-and-off since 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The couple share two children – a four-year-old daughter named Stormi, and an eleven-month-old son, whose name is yet to be made public.

Their split comes just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

The rapper was forced to release a statement after Instagram model Rojean Kar posted a photo of him on set on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉.”

Rojean was first linked to Travis back in 2013, but the rapper has since denied they ever dated.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then reshared Travis’ post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

The model, who has 222k followers on Instagram, claimed to have photos and videos of her and Travis together – and even alleged they spent Valentine’s Day together.

In response, Travis took to Instagram to share “proof” that he was not with Rojean on Valentine’s Day.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, posted a photo of a kitchen table that was taken at 8:09pm on February 14.

He wrote alongside the snap: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Rojean then shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and a friend, in which she wrote: “Maybe it was the 15th.”

The friend then replied with a photo also taken on the 14th, and wrote: “No you’re right. This was the 14. Ur not crazy.”