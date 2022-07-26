Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumours

Kylie Jenner has sparked pregnancy rumours just five months after the birth of her son.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares two children – daughter Stormi, 4, and a 5-month-old son, with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old has raised eyebrows after she cryptically commented on her beau’s recent Instagram post.

The rapper shared a photo of himself in New York City to his Instagram on Sunday, July 24.

He captioned the photo: “Got there in a New York minute 🗽.”

Seemingly complimenting her beau, Kylie commented: “😛🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻.”

The 24-year-old’s cryptic string of emojis, which has since amassed over 31,000 likes, has prompted fans to question whether the mom-of-two is expecting her third child.

One fan replied to Kylie’s comment, “Stormi bout to have a sibling,” while another wrote, “pregnant ???again omgggg.”

Kylie and Travis have been dating on-off since 2017, and welcomed their second child together on February 2 – a baby boy who they originally named Wolf.

However, Kylie has since revealed that their son’s name is no longer Wolf, as she admitted that her and Travis “didn’t feel like it was him”.

They have yet to publicly announce the 5-month-old’s revised name.