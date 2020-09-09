Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reignite romance rumours as they pose with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reignite romance rumours as they pose with...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reignited romance rumours as they posed together with their daughter Stormi.

The former couple split last October, less than two years after they welcomed their first child – but have recently sparked rumours that their relationship is back on the cards.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kylie shared clips with Travis and their daughter as they posed together for family photos.

“Pics with 2 year olds,” she wrote – as Stormi struggled to stay still for the snap.

Last week, an insider told Us Weekly that Kylie “hasn’t ruled out” having more children with the rapper.

“Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now. They are so on and off and it changes almost month to month.

“Neither of them is fully committed or attached to one another romantically at this time and Kylie is definitely crushing on a few other guys as of late.”

The source said they might get back together in the future, “but right now doesn’t seem like the time, but again, their dynamic changes often. They are still young and figuring out their next steps.”

“Kylie definitely wants more kids, she’s just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day.”

The beauty mogul was also recently linked with Fai Khadra, after they jetted off to Paris together – despite strict coronavirus guidelines on travel.

