Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on a united front after shutting down cheating claims

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on a united front as they celebrated Halloween on Monday, after shutting down claims he cheated.

On October 31st, the couple hosted a party for their family and friends before taking their children trick-or-treating.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a sweet snap of her and Travis dressed up as angels with their two kids.

Kylie and Travis started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The couple share two children – a four-year-old daughter named Stormi, and an eight-month-old son, whose name is yet to be made public.

Kylie’s post comes just days after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on her with a rumoured former flame.

The rapper released a statement after Instagram model Rojean Kar posted a photo of him on set on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉.”

Rojean was first linked to Travis back in 2013, but the rapper has since denied they ever dated.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then reshared Travis’ post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

The model, who has 222k followers on Instagram, claimed to have photos and videos of her and Travis together – and even alleged they spent Valentine’s Day together.

In response, Travis took to Instagram to share “proof” that he was not with Rojean on Valentine’s Day.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, posted a photo of a kitchen table that was taken at 8:09pm on February 14.

He wrote alongside the snap: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Rojean then shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and a friend, in which she wrote: “Maybe it was the 15th.”

The friend then replied with a photo also taken on the 14th, and wrote: “No you’re right. This was the 14. Ur not crazy.”