Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The reality star and the actor, who were first romantically linked earlier this year, went public with their relationship last week.

The couple have since been spotted looking very loved up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, where they watched the final of the U.S. Open.

Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were filmed with their arms around each other, and the makeup mogul was also seen stroking his hair.

Two days prior, the pair attended a star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann’s first beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Designer Gaia Repossi shared a video of the couple at the candlelit meal on Friday evening, which attracted a host of famous faces.

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside Tito’s Tacos in LA back in April.

In a video obtained by TMZ last week, the couple finally confirmed their relationship as they were spotted kissing and embracing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Kylie’s ex Travis Scott was also at the gig.

Kylie’s romance with Timothée came after her split from her on-off beau Travis at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.