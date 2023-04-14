Ad
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fuel ‘wild’ dating rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have fuelled the “wild” rumours that they’re dating.

Earlier this month the makeup mogul, who split from her baby daddy Travis Scott late last year, was linked to the popular actor after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared an unverified tip that they’re dating.

The tipster wrote: ”Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.”

While the rumour is yet to be officially confirmed, fans pointed out that Kylie and Timothée were spotted hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

They were also seen out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny last month.

The pair have since fuelled dating rumours after Kylie’s black Range Rover was spotted arriving at Timothée’s home in Beverly Hills on Thursday, per TMZ.

THE SUV had tinted windows, and the mom-of-two was never seen inside the vehicle.

The wild rumours that Kylie and Timothée are dating have sent fans into a frenzy, and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

One Twitter user penned: “timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the f**k is going on.”

A second wrote: “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information.”

Take a look at more fans’ reactions below:

