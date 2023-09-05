Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy date night at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a date night at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour on Monday night.

In a video shared to X by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner, the reality star and the actor were seen cosying up at the singer’s star-studded Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium.

The rumoured couple appeared to be in good spirits as they laughed and flirted with each other at the gig.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside LA’s Tito’s Tacos in April.

A source later told Entertainment Tonight: “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun. Timothée is also friends with Kendall so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

Kylie’s rumoured romance Timothée came after her split from her on-off beau Travis Scott at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart. Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella. The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire. Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp. The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018. Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.