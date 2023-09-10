Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend New York Fashion Week dinner – after confirming their romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended a New York Fashion Week dinner together, after confirming their romance.

The reality star and the actor, who were first romantically linked earlier this year, went public with their relationship at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Designer Gaia Repossi has since shared a video of the couple at a candlelit meal hosted by designer Haider Ackermann and skin-care brand Augustinus Bader on Friday evening.

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside LA’s Tito’s Tacos in April.

In a video obtained by TMZ this week, the couple finally confirmed their relationship as they were spotted kissing and embracing at Beyoncé’s concert.

Kylie’s romance Timothée came after her split from her on-off beau Travis Scott at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart. Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella. The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire. Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp. The actor dated Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018. Timothée played King Henry V in the movie, and Lily-Rose played his wife Catherine.