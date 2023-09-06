Kylie Jenner and new beau Timothée Chalamet have awkward run-in with her ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and her new beau Timothée Chalamet had an awkward run-in with her ex Travis Scott on Monday night.

The reality star and the actor were first romantically linked earlier this year.

They finally confirmed their romance earlier this week, as they packed on the PDA at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles.

While Kylie and Timothée were packing on the PDA in the star-filled VIP section, her ex Travis was spotted in the crowd nearby.

In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Sicko Mode rapper was seen arriving at the third night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Inglewood, California.

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside LA’s Tito’s Tacos in April.

A source later told Entertainment Tonight: “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun. Timothée is also friends with Kendall so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

Kylie’s rumoured romance Timothée came after her split from her on-off beau Travis at the end of last year.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in January, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The former couple share two children – a five-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a one-year-old son named Aire.

Meanwhile, Timothée’s last public relationship was with Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor dated the 24-year-old, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, for almost a year – after they met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018 – in which he played King Henry V, and she played his wife Catherine.