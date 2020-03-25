Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian both temporarily close cosmetic companies

The beauty moguls are putting their staff's safety first

Kylie Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian have both temporarily closed down their cosmetic companies.

Kylie, who owns Kylie Cosmetics, and Kim who owns KKW Beauty, have both stopped shipping their products amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie, 22, made the announcement after a new order in California pushed for workers to stay at home.

She made the revelation after her old sister, 39, announced her fulfillment centre for KKW had been shut down temporarily.

“Due to the current health orders in California, the fulfillment center we use is temporarily closing,” a statement read on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

“While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfillment center cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping.

“For any orders placed on or after March 16, 2020, our refund policy has been updated to allow our customers to cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund.

“The customer service team will be reaching out via email to every customer who purchased on or after March 16 over the coming days. If you have any questions, please contact customer service at [email protected] kyliecosmetics.com .”

“Please stay safe and healthy. Sending you all love, Xo Kylie Cosmetics Team,” the statement ended.

The closure surely won’t be too harsh a blow for Kylie’s income, as she was named the world’s youngest “self-made billionaire” by Forbes in 2019.