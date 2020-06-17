This is too cute!

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi share their first Vogue cover

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi have graced their first cover of Vogue together.

The mother-daughter duo appeared on the front of Vogue Czechoslovakia, and the reality star shared the stunning snaps on Instagram.

The photos were shot at Kylie’s home on an iPhone, and they were directed over Zoom by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

Sharing the cover on Instagram, Kylie wrote: “New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iPhone @morellibrothers #VogueCS.”

Kylie also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes snap from their shoot, and wrote: “I love this little baby so much I want to burst.”

“Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby.”

Although this is Stormi’s first time covering Vogue, she previously appeared on the front cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia alongside Kylie and her grandmother Kris Jenner.

