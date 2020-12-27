Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi give tour of their LA mansion – as they show off Christmas decorations

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi have given a tour of their LA mansion, showing off their Christmas decorations.

The beauty mogul and her two-year-old live in a multi-million dollar home in the Holmby Hills, and decorated the property with life-size polar bears, giant trees, and a gingerbread house.

In her latest YouTube video, 23-year-old Kylie gave fans a glimpse inside her home, with Stormi adorably helping to narrate.

“Hi YouTube,” the mother and daughter said, “Merry Christmas!”

Starting the tour, Kylie explained: “So my mom keeps everything, so these are the elves that I’ve had since I was born.

“I want Stormi to grow up with everything I grew up with. Also this little sign I had when I was born.”

Showing off her huge tree, the reality star admitted she “didn’t know” how many feet it was, and revealed all the ornaments were by designer Christopher Radko.

“My mom had a set of these,” she said of the ornaments, “Growing up, every year we had the same tree.

“We had a green tree with all of these ornaments on here. Last year, someone was selling their Christopher Radko collection, so I bought the whole collection and I bought even more this year because I want a collection on my own.

“My mom is actually living with me right now, so I wanted to surprise her with a tree that we grew up with and I want Stormi to experience this. I love them.

“They’re all different and just so cute and festive and it just reminds me of my childhood,” Kylie added.

“My mom always made Christmas so special for all of us. I just wanted to do the same for Stormi,” the KUWTK star explained.

Kylie then showed the decorations in the Calabasas home she grew up in, which she matched the tree ornaments with the colours and textures of the furniture in the room.

Completely the tour, the mother-of-one showed off her gingerbread house, which had her name, Stormi’s and Travis Scott’s real name, Jacques, written on it.